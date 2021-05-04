Delphi investigation reward fund gets $100K donation

The total reward fund is now up to $325,000.

DELPHI, Ind. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a February report marking four years since the girls were killed.

An anonymous donor has given a $100,000 gift to the Delphi investigation reward fund to help discover who killed Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017. According to the Indiana State Police, the fund now has a total of $325,000.

Anyone who can provide information to police that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case will receive the reward.

Valentine's Day marked four years since the girls' bodies were found in the woods near the Monon High Bridge. There is still a team made up of Carroll County sheriff's deputies, ISP detectives and other law enforcement officers actively investigating the crime.

In 2019, police revealed a new sketch of the suspect and video and audio clips.

The team continues to investigate tips and leads it is still receiving. Tips should include as many of the following as possible:

The name of the person of interest

Their date of birth or approximate age

Physical description

Address

Vehicle information

Why they could be involved

If they have a connection to Delphi

Tips can be sent in using abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or by calling 844-459-5786. If law enforcement needs more information about the tip, they will contact the person who submitted it.