Family identifies man killed by Columbus police officer as 47-year-old Andre' Hill

City officials said the officer did not turn on his body-worn camera until after the shooting occurred.

A Black man who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday morning has been identified as 47-year-old Andre' Hill by family members.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Oberlin Drive in northwest Columbus just after 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle.

The Department of Public Safety said officers arrived on the scene and saw Hill inside an open garage. A preliminary investigation indicates Hill was visiting someone at the home.

Hill walked toward the officers with a cell phone in his left hand, according to the department. One officer fired his weapon, striking Hill.

He was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died. No weapon was recovered at the scene.

Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the officer who fired his weapon did not turn on his body-worn camera before the incident.

While the camera features a function that collects a 60-second lookback before being turned on, it does not record audio so it is not known what was said by either Hill or the officer before the shooting.

The dashcam in the police cruiser was also not activated for any part because the officers were on a non-emergency run without lights or sirens.

Public safety also said the body-worn camera footage also documents a delay in the rendering of first-aid to Hill.

The officer, who has not been identified, was relieved from duty and turned in his badge and gun.