Woman asks American Airlines for refund after gate agent blocks daughter from flight due to 'passport damage'

What started as a dream vacation for Tina Spanos and her daughter Zoe Prather quickly turned into a nightmare after an interaction with an American Airlines gate agent.



"She was flying from Austin,” said Tina Spanos. “I was flying from St. Louis. We were meeting in Chicago and then all going to Athens together. It was 6 a.m. and I get this call and my daughter is hysterical. I could hear the gate agent in the background going 'Just go to customer service!’ He was literally yelling at her."



"He kept staring at me and is like 'you can't go,'” said Zoe Prather. “I was like what do you mean I can't go? He was like 'your passport has damage on it.' I was like no, it doesn't!"



The issue with the passport identified by the gate agent was a small tear in the information page and fraying on the back page of Zoe’s passport.



"When the guy pointed it out to me he was like 'because there's this tear that's what's wrong with it,'” Prather said. “I was kind of like this isn't damage. Obviously, if one person through security said it was fine I don't know why he felt that way."



In an effort to remedy the situation, Tina flew her daughter to Miami, which was the closest place to get an immediate passport replacement, but according to Prather the agents told her she didn’t need a new passport.



"Every time someone saw it they said it wasn't damaged,” Prather said.



Prather said TSA accepted the passport as her form of ID when she passed through security.