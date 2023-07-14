AMBER Alert canceled after 3-month-old found safe in Columbus; police looking for suspect

Police are still looking for 38-year-old Keith Allen.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert was canceled Saturday morning after a 3-month-old boy was found safe. The man police are looking for is still on the run.

The child was reportedly taken from the Worthington area in a 2004 black Chevrolet Suburban at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

That car was later found crashed and abandoned near Robert Road and Interstate 270 in Hilliard. at around 10:30 p.m. According to the alert, the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Keith Allen, was believed to have fled on foot with the child.

According to Worthington Police, the child was found safely by Columbus police around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. They have not located Allen.