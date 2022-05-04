AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old girl reportedly abducted by stepbrother in northeast Ohio

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said Tessa Kozelka was abducted by Micey Stiver around 2 a.m. on Monday.

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted 12-year-old girl in northeast Ohio early Monday morning.

The North Royalton Police Department in Cuyahoga County is looking for Tessa Kozelka. Police described Kozelka as white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair.

Kozelka was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black writing on it. Kozelka also has a birthmark on her right leg that is about the size of a fifty-cent piece.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said she was taken by her stepbrother, 23-year-old Micey Stiver. Stiver is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds and has blue eyes and black hair.

The Attorney General's office said the incident happened around 2 a.m. on state Route 82 and Deer Creek Drive in North Royalton, which is about 20 miles south of Cleveland.

Stiver is driving a 2012 Ford Focus with an Ohio license plate number of N697141.