TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a new way for folks to care for loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Because of the stay at home order in Ohio, The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter has started a weekly dial-in support group specifically dedicated to caregivers.

“Support groups are a way for caregivers to not feel so alone, and provides an opportunity to learn from others who are also caring for someone with dementia,” according to Julia Pechlivanos, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association in Northwest Ohio. “Whether you are a caregiver at home, or you have a loved one who you cannot visit right now, support groups can help you cope with the challenges of caregiving under our current circumstances.”

All support groups are led by trained facilitators with experience in dementia care giving.

Groups are scheduled for:

Friday March 27, 1 p m

Wed. April 1, 10 a.m.

Thursday April 9, 10 a.m.

Tuesday April 14, 1 p.m.

Tuesday April 21, 1 p.m.

Thursday April 30, 10 a.m.

Advance registration is required, and participation is limited. To register, individuals should call 1-800-272-3900. You can learn about other Alzheimer’s Support Groups here.

