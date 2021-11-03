Allergies or COVID-19? It's the start of sneezing season, so we asked experts for answers to common questions

Doctors say masks do protect us from pollen that can cause allergies and other diseases beyond just COVID-19.

OHIO, USA — Itchy eyes, scratchy throats and runny noses.

Allergy season is back to bother us another time around, but we wanted to know if this year looks different for allergy sufferers because of COVID-19.

ProMedica Allergy & Immunology Specialist Dr. Jennifer Yonkof says, "We have not seen an increase in the risk of COVID in patients who have allergic rhinitis or asthma. "

How about wearing a mask? Will the mask protect us, or collect pollen on our faces?

Mercy Health's practicing family physician, Dr. Jeff Swartz says, "The pollen is an irritant and so certainly a mask is going to help and protect your respiratory epithelium, the lining of your nose and inside of your mouth, its going to protect you from getting some of that pollen. "

Dr. Swartz says wearing a mask does protect us from viruses other than COVID-19, too.

"If you've noticed that the instance the influenza this year is down, and we think that's because the mask, the hand washing and taking precautions and of course social distancing. So you know that's having us right there that it helps," said Dr. Swartz.

If you are already experiencing or start to feel allergy symptoms, but you're concerned it could possibly be COVID-19, Dr. Yonkof says there are a difference in symptoms to watch out for.

"Fevers are not common with allergies so if you experience any fever greater than 100.4, that would certainly be more concerning for an infectious ideology," said Dr. Yonkof.