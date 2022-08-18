Akron Zoo announces birth of 2 snowy owls: Why zoo officials say this moment is 'very important'

These animals are listed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

AKRON, Ohio — So cute!

For the first time in their history, two snowy owls have been born at the Akron Zoo.

The owlets hatched just days apart on July 31 and Aug. 3, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from zoo officials.

“They are both doing well and being cared for by parents, Frost and Cirrus, in the snowy owl habitat,” according to the Akron Zoo. “Barricades have placed in front of the habitat to allow our new family some privacy as they adjust to being a family of four.”

Genders of the owlets remains unknown as the zoo is remaining “hands off to allow Frost and Cirrus to continue to do a wonderful job at parenting.”

“We participate in the Snowy Owl Species Survival Plan (SSP), which is a breeding plan that works to ensure genetic diversity in species across zoos that are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, like the Akron Zoo,” an Akron Zoo spokesperson tells 3News. “Our female, Cirrus, was injured in her native habitat, rehabilitated and unable to be rereleased due to her injuries. Therefore, her genetics are not represented at all in zoos and makes these owlets very important to the population of snowy owls!”

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on Aug. 18, 2022.