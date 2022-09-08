38-year-old taken into custody after stealing Akron Pickle delivery van, leading police on chase

"Thank goodness, it turned out to be not a huge dill, and we are grateful for everyone who offered help and support."

An Akron man is in custody after stealing a vehicle from a delivery driver for the Akron Pickle on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:20 p.m., while a delivery driver was unloading items from his Akron Pickle vehicle, 38-year-old Laurence Word from Akron jumped into the driver's seat and drove away in the delivery vehicle.

Moments later, the delivery driver and a fellow passerby followed Word and called for help from the Akron Police Department.

The suspect allegedly drove the stolen van to the Village Thrift Store, where he stole items, according to the victim.

Officers from the Akron Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop after seeing the vehicle speeding on South Main Street. A short chase began after the suspect didn't stop and ran multiple red lights. The chase eventually ended after the vehicle crashed into the back of a building on East South Street next to Hope Café.

Word was taken into custody by the Akron Police after running into the basement of Hope Café.

All of the stolen items from the Village Thrift Store and the stolen van were returned to their owners.

Word was charged on the following:

Auto Theft

Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer

Obstructing Official Business

Theft

On Facebook, Akron Pickle released the following statement:

"Our prized pickle patrol mobile had an adventure today. We are beyond grateful that our staff, the community and our pickle truck were not harmed today. While Shrek was delivering samples to our friends at Hope Cafe, a person jumped in the truck and took off headed to Waterloo road. It seems he stopped at Village Thrift and stole from them and headed back down Main Street with sirens blazing and Akron Police in pursuit. He made it back to Hope Cafe where he bumped into their building and fled into their basement where he was apprehended by Akron Police. What a pickle! Thank goodness, it turned out to be not a huge dill, and we are grateful for everyone who offered help and support and to the Akron Police Department for their quick action in ending the situation safely. And to those who saw the truck driving erratically, please know it wasn’t us and we sincerely hope that no one was put in harms way."