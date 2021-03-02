Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy indicted for fatal shooting of Andre' Hill

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will discuss the indictment during a press conference Wednesday night at 6:45 p.m.

Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy has been indicted in the fatal shooting of Andre' Hill.

On Dec. 22, Coy and another officer, Amy Detweiler, were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Oberlin Drive.

Though neither officer turned on their body-worn cameras, a 60-second rollback with no audio was captured Coy approaching an open garage with Hill inside. Authorities later said Hill was at the home visiting a friend.

Hill emerged from around a vehicle with a cell phone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible. Seconds later, Coy removed his gun and fired it at Hill.

Though the audio was not recorded, Detweiler told investigators Coy yelled "there’s a gun in his other hand" before opening fire.

Hill was taken to a local hospital where he later died.