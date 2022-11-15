'A Christmas Story' House to stay open for tours as property goes up for sale in Cleveland

Officials with the house say they will remain 'open for business as usual during the sale.'

CLEVELAND — When news first broke that the house from A Christmas Story went up for sale in Cleveland, some film fans were wondering what that meant for tours of the property – especially as we enter the holiday season.

No need to worry!

Officials connected with the house shared an update on Facebook saying they will remain “open for business as usual during the sale.”

That means they are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended holiday hours starting next week. Overnight stays at both A Christmas Story House and Bumpus House will also continue during the sale.

3News was first to break the story Monday morning while capturing video of the moment current owner Brian Jones placed the “for sale” sign in front of the legendary house at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

"Looking for the right buyer," Jones told 3News. "It's an interesting property to not only own, but you also have to take care of as a piece of Americana. It's going to be an interesting journey."

The listing includes multiple properties associated with the house, totaling 1.3 acres with five buildings on seven parcels – including the neighboring Bumpus House, museum and gift shop.

No asking price has been made available.

Interested in buying the house? Here’s everything you need to know.