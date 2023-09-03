60-year-old man attempting to swim across Lake Michigan again, this time alone

Dreyer previously attempted to make the swim with an escort boat on August 1. However, after lake conditions worsened, they had to abort the attempt.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On Sept. 4 Jim Dreyer, who turned 60 in August, will be attempting to swim 82.5 miles across Lake Michigan again, this time by himself.

Dreyer previously attempted to make the swim with an escort boat on August 1. However, after lake conditions worsened and he and his escort boat were swept 2.3 miles off course, they aborted the attempt.

“I am not good at walking away from a goal before achieving it,” Dreyer said about the reason for the second 2023 attempt.

Dreyer is no stranger to crossing the Great Lakes. The Sept. 4 crossing will be entitled "Lake Michigan - The Silver Sequel," as it marks the 25-year anniversary of Dreyer's first record-setting swim across Lake Michigan.

In his 1988 swim, Dreyer crossed between Two Rivers, Wisconsin and Ludington, Michigan. That swim made him the first and only person to make a mid-lake crossing between the two states.

This swim will be 25 miles longer than his swim 25 years ago, and will be done without a support boat.

“While the safety net of having my professional support team with me on the water is definitely preferred, there are times, in certain conditions, where I stand a better chance on beating the elements alone without concerns related to the escort boat. There is only time for one more attempt this summer, and I do not want to risk the chance of what occurred last time happening again," Dreyer said.

Dreyer has swam without a support boat before, in his 60 mile swim across Lake Superior in 2005. Instead of having a support boat, Dreyer will pull a 10-foot dinghy from his waist to carry his supplies, weighing approximately 225 pounds. He will find his way to Michigan using GPS technology.

“I have teamed up with Vuzix Smart Swim so I will be able to view my course and current location in a display right on my goggles. This cutting-edge technology is huge for navigating alone when shore is not visible in any direction for such a long period of time. I wish Smart Swim existed when I swam solo across Lake Superior," said Dreyer.

“Since I am alone, I will filter my own water and it is expected that I will lean over the side of the dinghy to feed myself, charge and change batteries, bail water, etc. However, I will not get in the dinghy to sleep," Dreyer continued. "Sleeping would make it a staged event. This event will be continuous as well as self-sufficient. If I were to camp out in the dinghy, it would be obvious on my tracking device."

Dreyer has controlled a lifelong fear of open water. After a near drowning from his childhood, he went on to swim across all five Great Lakes. He emphasized that he has taken all reasonable precautions.

“In an emergency I could get in the dinghy and end the swim. I can send messages via satellite through my tracking device to my support team on both shores," Dreyer said. "They will have rescue boats ready, and my dinghy is equipped to show up on radar. Even though I am alone, my team will still play an invaluable role when it comes to safety. I will not tie up U.S. Coast Guard assets to rescue me.”

Dreyer explained he can also self-rescue if needed by rowing the dinghy in case of an emergency. However, the oars will be bound together with a seal and also inspected before and after the swim to prove whether or not they were used.

