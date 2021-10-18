Hart Dunkard Brethren Church's pastor, Ron Marks, is quoted as saying the missionaries are a family, one adult and four children.

HART, Mich. — The Detroit News is reporting that five of 17 missionaries kidnapped and currently held hostage in Haiti are members of Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Oceana County.

The church's pastor, Ron Marks, is quoted by the paper as saying the missionaries are a family, one adult and four children. He did not identify them, but said the youngest child is younger than 10.

The organization Christian Aid Ministries sponsored the trip. The group said in a statement on Monday, in part, "Civil authorities in Haiti and the United States are aware of what has happened and are offering assistance. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are in earnest prayer."

The group also said, in part, "While we desire the safe release of our workers, we also desire that the kidnappers be transformed by the love of Jesus."

Representative Bill Huizenga released a statement as well, saying in part, "My office is working in cooperation and consultation with the State Department and the Biden Administration to secure the safe return of the missionaries and their family members."

We reached out to the church on Monday for a comment from Minister Ron Marks. A spokesperson for the church told us he was too busy to speak.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.