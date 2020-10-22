3rd degree murder charge dropped against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death, 2nd degree murder remains

A judge dismissed the third-degree murder charge, but the more serious charge of second-degree murder, along with all other charges against the defendants, remain.

Three other former officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All three had requested to have charges against them dismissed, but Judge Peter Cahill on Thursday ruled against that request.

Judge Cahill dismissed the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, but kept all other charges in place. He was expected to rule on that issue and several others, including a possible change of venue, any day.

BREAKING: The judge in the George Floyd case has decided *not* to dismiss charges against the former MPD officers, with the exception of 3rd degree murder against Derek Chauvin. 2nd Degree murder and manslaughter still stand. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) October 22, 2020

Second-degree murder is the traditional murder charge that's been filed against Chauvin, while second-degree manslaughter is the most common charge used against officers in deadly use of force cases.

Third-degree murder is a rarely used statute in Minnesota. According to Minnesota law, murder in the third degree is committed when there isn't intent or premeditation. A typical use of the third-degree murder charge would be used against a person who fired a gun in to a crowd or drove through a crowded sidewalk.

"Whoever, without intent to effect the death of any person, causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, is guilty of murder in the third degree," Minnesota statute says.

A third-degree murder charge requires prosecutors to specifically show that the perpetrator committed an act while "evincing a depraved mind."

Last year former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was convicted on this charge, along with second-degree manslaughter, for the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Although a jury convicted Noor of the third-degree murder charge, many among the Twin Cities legal community believe he has a good chance of overturning that part of his conviction.

In a 107-page ruling Thursday, Judge Cahill said that viewed in the light most favorable to the prosecution, the evidence here “would lead a person of ordinary care and prudence to hold an honest and strong suspicion” that Chauvin committed second-degree unintentional murder.

Cahill added that, regarding evidence the defense has given to the contrary, "At most, these arguments raise fact questions for the jury at trial. Accordingly, Chauvin’s motion to dismiss this charge for lack of probable cause is denied."

Concerning the other officers - Cahill goes through each one separately. But this passage sums up his ruling for their Aiding and Abetting charges: pic.twitter.com/Ta5BYhHan4 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) October 22, 2020

Concerning the other former officers' requests to have their aiding and abetting charges dismissed, Cahill said that a jury might reasonably find that Chauvin "grossly deviated from the standard of care a reasonable officer would observe, and consciously disregarded the risk of death to Floyd." He found that a jury might also reasonably conclude that the other former officers knew or should have known that their presence at the scene allowed Chauvin to continue.