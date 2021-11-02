2 more Michigan school districts dropping Indian mascots

Saranac in Ionia County and Hartford in Van Buren County are the latest to make the change.

HARTFORD, Mich. — Two more Michigan school districts are dropping Indian nicknames and images.

Saranac in Ionia County and Hartford in Van Buren County are the latest to make the change.

Hartford Superintendent Kelly Millin says the district was greatly influenced by members of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.

Millin says the mascot “no longer carries the same point of pride for all that see it.”

The Saranac school board last week voted to stop using the Redskin mascot.





RELATED VIDEO: The Trailblazers: Saugatuck School District announces new mascot

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.