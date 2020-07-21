2 Franklin County SWAT officers shot, suspected shooter barricaded in home

The sheriff's office said their injuries are not life-threatening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Franklin County SWAT officers have been shot and the suspected shooter, a woman, is barricaded in a home.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the SWAT team members were shot Tuesday just after 8 a.m. on Beulah Road, just south of I-71 and Weber Road in north Columbus.

The SWAT team members were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

The sheriff's office said the officers were shot in their legs and the injuries are not life-threatening.