$15M project for affordable housing in Maumee

A $15M affordable housing project is coming to Maumee.

The project is being built by MVAH Partners.

Tuesday night, the Lucas County Board of Commissioners approved $1.5M for the project.

"Give people a chance to live in an apartment that they can afford within their budget, live in a good community and feel apart of something," said Lucas County Commissioner, Pete Gerken.

There will be 50 new units.

"We have the same housing crisis here that every community across America does, home ownership prices are up on homes and rent has gone up too," said Gerken. "Working people are struggling with rent, Lucas county has a 50/ 50 balance which isn't good, 50 percent of our county rents, 50 percent owns."

The $1.5M is coming from the county's federal American Rescue Fund Act money.

Officials with MVAH Partners say due to inflation from the pandemic, construction costs have gone up 30 to 40 percent and without the money approved by the board, the project wouldn't happen.

So why Maumee? Officials with MVAH Partners say there's a void in housing there.

Gerken says they plan to implement more housing around the county too.

"The county has taken a very serious approach to funding housing project, we're happy to do this and it won't be our last, we are targeting places where we can help people connect to fair and reasonable housing," said Gerken.