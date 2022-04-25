x
13-year-old girl rescued after being stuck in storm drain at north Columbus park

The Columbus Division of Fire said two girls were in the ravine at Glen Echo Park when they got stuck in the drain around 6 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was rescued after being stuck in a storm drain at a north Columbus park Monday afternoon as heavy rain was moving through the area.

The Columbus Division of Fire said two girls were in the ravine at Glen Echo Park when they got stuck in the drain around 6 p.m.

When a medical supervisor arrived, he went into the water and rescued the 13-year-old girl. She was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital as a precaution but is expected to be OK.

The other girl was able to get out on her own and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

