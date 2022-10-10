x
Girl located after being reported missing from north Toledo

Kaliyah has been located after being reported missing Oct. 10, according to Toledo police.
Credit: WXIA

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police thank the public for help locating a missing girl from north Toledo.

Kaliyah was reported missing Monday afternoon by Toledo police.

On Thursday, police posted to social media that she has been located.

