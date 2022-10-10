Girl located after being reported missing from north Toledo

Kaliyah has been located after being reported missing Oct. 10, according to Toledo police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police thank the public for help locating a missing girl from north Toledo.

Kaliyah was reported missing Monday afternoon by Toledo police.

On Thursday, police posted to social media that she has been located.

MORE OF THE LATEST LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed with a recap of what you may have missed.