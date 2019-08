CLEVELAND — Police have safely located a missing 12-year-old girl in Cleveland.

Police say Jealeah Hickman had last been seen at the West Park rapid station Wednesday afternoon. It was around 2:30 p.m. when she was last seen getting out of Newton D. Baker school with a group of friends. They were walking away from the bus stop.

Hicklan was found around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.