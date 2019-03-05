BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green said goodbye to some of the oldest trees in the area.

Two 100-year-old Oak Trees were taken down because of safety concerns outside the county courthouse.

"Recently we had an evaluation done by the city arborist for the city of Bowling Green. And it said these trees are dangerous for the people under them and your building," said Wood County Administrator Andrew Kalamar.

Commissioners say the health of the trees has been declining over the past 20 years. Workers have had to trim the limbs of both trees every year for the past decade or so in order to ensure they were safe for people to be around.

But right now keeping the trees would be a threat to the Wood County Courthouse and nearby homes.

"No one has contacted us to voice their displeasure. We're taking it down because of safety. It's unfortunate we have to do it but the risk is that a chunk of one of them falls on someone or something and there's much damage and much expense," said Kalamar.

The city of Bowling Green is known for its strong commitment to trees. This year the city was been named a Tree City USA community by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Parts of the tree trunks that are able to be saved will be sawed for lumber and used for future projects throughout Wood County.

New trees will also be planted in the area where the old ones were taken down.