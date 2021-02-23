1-year-old found safe, suspect in Franklin County AMBER Alert arrested

The sheriff's office said Soull Minnehan was taken by William Hannah from a home in Madison Township.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A one-year-old boy who was kidnapped during a domestic incident Tuesday evening has been found safe, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, 50-year-old William Hannah, has been arrested.

Soull Minnehan was taken from the 3000 block of Hatfield Court near Noe Bixby Road and Refugee Road in Madison Township.

The sheriff's office said Hannah, who is not the child's father, fired some shots but no one was hit.

Hannah is accused of striking the mother with the gun. She was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said he left the scene with the boy in a black 2003 GMC Yukon Denali. The sheriff's office said Hannah was driving the mother's vehicle.