U.S. Marine killed in crash on I-5 near Camp Pendleton

The 20-year-old was killed after he stopped to help a couple in a solo car crash. A driver hit the disabled vehicle killing the Marine and injuring the couple.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sig Alert was lifted Monday following a deadly crash near Camp Pendleton involving a good Samaritan who just happened to be a U.S. Marine.

Around 3:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a Ford Edge SUV that was sideways in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Las Pulgas Road in Oceanside, according to authorities.

The driver of the SUV was 36-year-old, Darryl Sheffey. For reasons still being investigated, Sheffey was involved in a solo vehicle crash that left his vehicle blacked-out in the traffic lanes, CHP said.

Immediately after the collision, a 20-year-old U.S. Marine out of Camp Pendleton pulled over to help Sheffey and his other passenger, a 31-year-old female. At that time, a box truck driven by a 47-year-old male, collided into the SUV, killing the Marine and seriously injuring the couple, Camp Pendleton Fire Personnel said.

CHP reports say the Marine, whose name has not been released, died at the scene and the couple involved in the crash was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital at La Jolla.

"The Marine is a male Marine. He was trying to do the right thing, he was trying to help somebody in need. Unfortunately, the freeway traffic was still moving at the time and the box van came and collided into the vehicle," CHP said.

Camp Pendleton released a statement Monday afternoon about the accident:

"A Marine with Security and Emergency Services Battalion, MCB Camp Pendleton was pronounced deceased by Camp Pendleton law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel after a vehicle collision on I-5 South at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2021. Our deepest condolences are with the Marine’s family, friends and unit service members. The name of the Marine will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next-of-kin."

Sheffey has been arrested for multiple felony charges and will be booked into the San Diego County jail after receiving medical care, CHP said.

The accident triggered a SigAlert, closing the three lanes. Traffic was backed up to Basilone Road near San Clemente following Monday morning's accident.

Update: SB I-5 south of Las Pulgas, all lanes open. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 6, 2021