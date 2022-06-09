$1 million Powerball ticket sold at west Columbus gas station

This marks the 60th person in Ohio since 2012 to win $1 million or more for Powerball’s 5-of-5 prize.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Circle K in west Columbus sold a $1 million Powerball ticket to a lucky customer on Wednesday night.

This marks the 60th person in Ohio since 2012 to win $1 million or more for Powerball’s 5-of-5 prize. According to a release from the Ohio Lottery, the winning numbers on Wednesday’s ticket were 22-39-43-62-64 +7 PP=4. The odds of winning that prize are reportedly one in 11.7 million.

For selling a winning ticket, the Circle K located at 5499 Hall Road will receive a $1,000 sales bonus.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize. As of this writing, no one has come forward.