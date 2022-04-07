Man injured, 9 cows die after Ross County crash

The driver was traveling eastbound when he hit the cows trying to cross the road.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man was seriously injured and nine cows died as a result of a crash in Ross County Wednesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on State Route 28 near Greenfield.

The driver of a car was traveling eastbound when he hit the cows trying to cross the road.

A passenger, who OSHP said was not wearing a seatbelt, was seriously injured and flown to a local hospital. The driver was not hurt.

Troopers said four cows were found dead when troopers arrived while five cows were later euthanized at the scene so they would not have any prolonged suffering

Ten uninjured cows were found nearby and returned to the farm.

The property owner, a caretaker and the family of the livestock owner were on the scene.