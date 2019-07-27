Officials confirm one person is dead and more than 100 are currently without homes following a fire at a Parma Heights apartment complex late Friday night.

According to authorities, the blaze broke out around 10:30 p.m. at the Camelot Apartments on Stumph Road. It began in a fourth-floor unit and later spread to others, leaving roughly 70 apartments uninhabitable for the time being.

A 75-year-old woman died in the apartment where the fire started. He name has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported, however the Red Cross is currently assisting those unable to return to their homes. Fire officials from Parma, Independence, Middleburg Heights, Brooklyn, Brooklyn Heights, Seven Hills, North Royalton, Strongsville, and Berea were called in to assist.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.