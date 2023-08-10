Winning Powerball lottery numbers for the $170 million jackpot on August 9, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $190 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $170 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list from the Ohio Lottery of all the prizes hit in our state:

$50,000 prize: 2 winners

$200 prize: 18 winners

$100 prize: 25 winners

$14 prize: 517 winners

$8 prize: 5,885 winners

$7 prize: 984 winners

$4 prize: 11,328 winners

The lucky numbers from the Wednesday night drawing are 10, 15, 21, 67, 69 with Powerball 3. The Power Play option was 2x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $190 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $95.2 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner earlier this year as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.