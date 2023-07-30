Winning Powerball lottery numbers for the $60 million jackpot on July 29, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $60 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Saturday, July 28, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout the state of Ohio.
Here's a list from the Ohio Lottery of all the prizes hit in our state:
The lucky numbers from the Saturday night drawing were 10, 25, 27, 34, 38 and Powerball 2. The Power Play option was 3x.
The jackpot now grows to an estimated $74 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Monday, July 31, at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $37.5 million.
Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.
Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner earlier this year as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.
Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...
- June 14 in Powerball: $1 million winning ticket sold in Fairfield
- June 9 in Mega Millions: $1 million winning ticket sold in Moraine
- May 31 in Powerball: Ticket sold in New Albany hits $1 million prize
- April 27 in Make My Year scratch-off game: A winning ticket worth $2.5 million is sold at a GetGo store in Alliance
- April 26 drawing in Lucky For Life: A winning ticket sold at an East End Express in Hubbard hit the second-tier prize that pays $25,000 per year for life
- April 19 drawing in Powerball: A winning ticket sold at a GetGo in Summit County wins the jackpot worth $252.6 million
- April 18 drawing in Mega Millions: One ticket sold at a Circle K in Berea wins a $1 million prize
- March 13 drawing in Powerball: A winning ticket sold in southern Ohio hits $2 million
- Jan. 10 drawing in Mega Millions: Two $1 million winning tickets sold in Ohio
- Jan. 7 drawing in Powerball: Winning ticket worth $2 million sold in Vermilion