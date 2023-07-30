Winning Powerball lottery numbers for the $60 million jackpot on July 29, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The winning numbers for the Saturday night drawing are 10, 25, 27, 34, 38 and Powerball 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $60 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Saturday, July 28, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout the state of Ohio.

Here's a list from the Ohio Lottery of all the prizes hit in our state:

The lucky numbers from the Saturday night drawing were 10, 25, 27, 34, 38 and Powerball 2. The Power Play option was 3x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $74 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Monday, July 31, at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $37.5 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner earlier this year as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.