Money

Mega Millions jackpot worth $85 million: Here are the winning lottery numbers for September 1, 2023

The lucky Mega Millions numbers for the Friday night drawing were 10, 31, 42, 43, 55 and Mega Ball 8.
Mega Millions lottery.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $85 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of smaller prizes won throughout the state.

Those prizes are listed as follows...

  • $20,000 prize: 1 winner 
  • $1,000 prize: 5 winners 
  • $500 prize: 6 winners 
  • $400 prize: 7 winners 
  • $200 prize: 20 winners 
  • $20 prize: 382 winners 
  • $10 prize: 825 winners 
  • $8 prize: 1,552 winners 
  • $4 prize: 6,826 winners 
  • $2 prize: 7,408 winners

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $101 million, which features a cash option worth $49.1 million. The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 11 p.m.

Back in April, one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold at a Circle K in Berea won a $1 million prize. The following night, somebody hit the Powerball jackpot worth $252.6 million after buying their winning ticket from a GetGo in Macedonia.

Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...

