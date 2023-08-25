What are the winning Mega Millions numbers for the $52 million jackpot on August 25, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The lucky Mega Millions numbers for the Friday night drawing were 12, 23, 26, 31, 38 and Mega Ball 2.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $52 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of smaller prizes won throughout the state.

Those prizes are listed as follows:

$1,000 prize: 1 winner

$500 prize: 10 winners

$400 prize: 10 winners

$200 prize: 21 winners

$20 prize: 474 winners

$10 prize: 871 winners

$8 prize: 1,397 winners

$4 prize: 6,062 winners

$2 prize: 6,449 winners

The lucky Mega Millions numbers for the Friday night drawing were 12, 23, 26, 31, 38 and Mega Ball 2. The Megaplier option was 2x.

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $67 million, which features a cash option worth $32.3 million. The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 11 p.m.

