Mega Millions jackpot worth $20 million: Here are the winning lottery numbers for August 18

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $20 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of smaller prizes won throughout the state.

Those prizes are listed as follows...

$1,500 prize: 5 winners

$600 prize: 12 winners

$500 prize: 7 winners

$200 prize: 18 winners

$30 prize: 456 winners

$12 prize: 1,746 winners

$10 prize: 853 winners

$6 prize: 4,091 winners

$4 prize: 3,230 winners

$2 prize: 7,751 winners

The lucky Mega Millions numbers in the Friday night drawing were 10, 20, 29, 44, 66 and Mega Ball 11. The Megaplier option was 3x.

The Mega Millions jackpot now grows to $33 million, which features a cash option worth $15.8 million. The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 p.m.