x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money

Winning Mega Millions numbers for the $20 million jackpot on August 11, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The lucky numbers in the Friday night drawing were 8, 9, 18, 35, 41 and Mega Ball 18.

More Videos

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $20 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of smaller prizes won throughout the state. 

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with our free 3News to GO! newsletter

Those prizes are listed as follows...

  • $1,500 prize: 7 winners
  • $600 prize: 11 winners
  • $500 prize: 6 winners 
  • $200 prize: 15 winners
  • $30 prize: 524 winners 
  • $12 prize: 1,726 winners 
  • $10 prize: 959 winners 
  • $6 prize: 4,031 winners 
  • $4 prize: 3,258 winners 
  • $2 prize: 7,691 winners 

The lucky Mega Millions numbers in the Friday night drawing were 8, 9, 18, 35, 41 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier option was 3x. 

The Mega Millions jackpot now grows to at $x million, which features a cash option worth $36 million. The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 11 p.m. 

Back in April, one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold at a Circle K in Berea won a $1 million prize. The following night, somebody hit the Powerball jackpot worth $252.6 million after buying their winning ticket from a GetGo in Macedonia.

More Videos

Related Articles

Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...

Before You Leave, Check This Out