Winning Mega Millions numbers for the $20 million jackpot on August 11, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $20 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of smaller prizes won throughout the state.
Those prizes are listed as follows...
- $1,500 prize: 7 winners
- $600 prize: 11 winners
- $500 prize: 6 winners
- $200 prize: 15 winners
- $30 prize: 524 winners
- $12 prize: 1,726 winners
- $10 prize: 959 winners
- $6 prize: 4,031 winners
- $4 prize: 3,258 winners
- $2 prize: 7,691 winners
The lucky Mega Millions numbers in the Friday night drawing were 8, 9, 18, 35, 41 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier option was 3x.
The Mega Millions jackpot now grows to at $x million, which features a cash option worth $36 million. The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 11 p.m.
Back in April, one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold at a Circle K in Berea won a $1 million prize. The following night, somebody hit the Powerball jackpot worth $252.6 million after buying their winning ticket from a GetGo in Macedonia.
Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...
- July 19 in Powerball: $1 million winning ticket sold in Xenia
- July 18 in Mega Millions: $1 million winning ticket sold in Brook Park
- June 14 in Powerball: $1 million winning ticket sold in Fairfield
- June 9 in Mega Millions: $1 million winning ticket sold in Moraine
- May 31 in Powerball: Ticket sold in New Albany hits $1 million prize
- April 27 in Make My Year scratch-off game: A winning ticket worth $2.5 million is sold at a GetGo store in Alliance
- April 26 drawing in Lucky For Life: A winning ticket sold at an East End Express in Hubbard hit the second-tier prize that pays $25,000 per year for life
- April 19 drawing in Powerball: A winning ticket sold at a GetGo in Summit County wins the jackpot worth $252.6 million
- April 18 drawing in Mega Millions: One ticket sold at a Circle K in Berea wins a $1 million prize
- March 13 drawing in Powerball: A winning ticket sold in southern Ohio hits $2 million
- Jan. 10 drawing in Mega Millions: Two $1 million winning tickets sold in Ohio
- Jan. 7 drawing in Powerball: Winning ticket worth $2 million sold in Vermilion