Great tips to make extra money on the side

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you’re out shopping, you’ve probably noticed prices are going up. To help make ends meet, many have resorted to getting another job.

Making money during your free time is a great way to pay off debt or build up your savings account. Nearly half of American workers today have a side hustle to earn extra cash.

In a recent study, a third of participants said they had a second job, while 1 in 6 said they have income coming in another way including commissions, selling goods online or gambling profits.

It’s important to find a side hustle that works for your lifestyle, interests and schedule. A popular way to make money during your free time is by delivering food for companies like DoorDash or Uber Eats, or even delivering groceries where you can set up your own schedule and time you want to work.

A management and organizational behavior professor at BGSU says the best side hustle is one that interests you whether it’s handy work or even starting your own blog.

“Really looking to do things that are more aligned to do with your passion, find meaning and things that are interesting and fun for them and their hobbies that's an opportunity to make some extra money” said Steve Cady, professor at BGSU.