Pet food recalled for mold toxin after 28 dogs die

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is working with the FDA to investigate the cases reported in Michigan.

Midwestern Pet Food Inc. has announced a recall of several varieties of pet food after several animals have fallen ill or died.

The company says several varieties of Sportmix pet food products were recalled after at least 28 dogs died and eight more fell ill.

“Aflatoxin is a serious threat to animals when consumed,” said Tim Lyons, the department’s Animal Feed Safety & Ag Products Section Manager. “MDARD’s Animal Feed Program is committed to ensuring the safety of feed ingredients sold in Michigan and protecting animal health. Pet owners with potentially contaminated products should save any remaining pet food and original containers or packaging materials for product tracing and possible testing by the department.”

Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food.

Pets experiencing aflatoxin poisoning may have symptoms such as sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea. In severe cases, this toxicity can be fatal. In some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but not show symptoms.

There is no evidence to suggest pet owners who handle products containing aflatoxin are at risk; however, pet owners should always wash their hands after handling pet food.

Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products listed below:

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 Exp 03/03/22/05/L3



If you believe your pet is sick from a foodborne illness or your pet is experiencing a health-related issue that could be associated with pet food, consult your veterinarian, and report the issue to MDARD’s Animal Feed Safety Program at 1-800-292-3939.

More information, including pictures of the affected product can be found by clicking here.

