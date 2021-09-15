Parsley sold in Ohio being recalled due to possible E.coli contamination

The product being recalled was harvested on August 30, 2021. It was sold and shipped to retailers in Ohio and Michigan between August 31 and September 3.

WILLARD, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has announced that Buurma Foods Inc. out of Willard, Ohio is voluntarily recalling 320 boxes of its Plain (flat leaf) Parsley after testing showed possible contamination with Shiga-toxin producing E.coli.

The Buurma flat leaf parsley that is being recalled has a harvest date of August 30, 2021 from their Gregory, Michigan location. A random routine regulatory sample collected on September 7, 2021 at a customer's distribution center by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development tested positive for non-0157 STEC (Shiga-toxin producing E.coli) and was reported September 13, 2021. The sample is currently being genome sequenced to determine if it is pathogenic but out of an abundance of caution the product is being recalled. Buurma Farms Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials in connection with the recall. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Shinga-toxin producing E.coli is an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it. Symptoms of infection may include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. The illness primarily impacts the elderly, children and people with weakened immune systems. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill.

The parsley in question was sold and shipped in 30 count cartons to retailers in Ohio and Michigan between August 31, 2021 and September 4, 2021. Retails and wholesalers can find the product code on the orange lot code sticker on each case or at the end of the GTIN number below the bar code on the PTI label. Only plain flat leaf parsley with a lot code of 2A242A6 and PTI lot code of 28243A6 is included in this recall.

Retailers and wholesalers known to have received this parsley have been contacted and asked to pull the product from distribution.

Individual bunches of the flat leaf parsley sold to stores for purchase by consumers would likely have a 'BUURMA FARMS Plain Parsley" twist-tie with a price look-up number of 4901 and and a UPC code of 33383 80125. The PTI and UPC codes are not unique to BUURMA Farms and would be on all flat/plain leaf parsley regardless of where it is from. The wholesale distribution channels involved in the recall do not have the twist-tie and instead have only a plain red rubber band on the bunch.

No other plain leaf parsley is included in this recall. Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and other regulatory agencies have completed their investigation. The parsley involved should already be out of distribution but if consumers have any product they question, do not eat it and discard it.

Retailers and consumers with any questions should call 1-866-827-3362.