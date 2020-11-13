Ford Motor Company issues safety recall for nearly 26,000 vehicles

The recall includes 2014-2016 Ford Taureses and Ford Explorers, 2014 Ford Edges, and 2020 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators.

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Company on Friday issues two recalls for various vehicles in the company's lineup.

The company said in a statement that the first safety recall is caused by a malfunction in the link shaft bracket that could cause issues within the vehicles' mechanics after long term use. The problem could cause a lack of power while driving.

According to Ford, the recall affects roughly 16,000 vehicles in the U.S. and nearly 400 vehicles in Canada.

The recall currently applies to 2014-16 Ford Tauruses and Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant between November of 2013 and December of 2015. This specific recall applies also to 2014 Ford Edges built at Oakville Assembly Plant from November of 2014 to December of 2014.

The company says that Ford dealers will replace the link shaft for drivers and that at this time they are unaware of any accidents linked to the issue.

A separate safety recall was issued for the 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles due to possible defective driveshafts.

The ineffective driveshaft could cause the vehicle to lose motive power and possibly separate from the driveline, which Ford says can increase the risk of gas leaks or fires.

The vehicles were made at Chicago Assembly Plant between August of 2019 and September of 2019 and the company estimates that this affects 10,905 vehicles in the U.S.