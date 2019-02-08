The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose this week to 3.97 percent from 3.93 percent, according to Bankrate’s weekly survey of large lenders. A year ago, it was 4.75 percent. Four weeks ago, the rate was 3.95 percent. The 30-year fixed-rate average for this week is 1.13 percentage points below the 52-week high of 5.10 percent, and is 0.04 percentage points higher than the 52-week low of 3.93 percent.

The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.33 discount and origination points.





Mortgage rates this week

Over the past 52 weeks, the 30-year fixed has averaged 4.54 percent. This week’s rate is 0.57 percentage points lower than the 52-week average.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.31 percent from 3.29 percent.

The 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rose to 3.84 percent from 3.71 percent.

The 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage was flat at 3.84 percent.

At the current 30-year fixed rate, you’ll pay $475.69 each month for every $100,000 you borrow, up from $473.39 last week.

At the current 15-year fixed rate, you’ll pay $705.59 each month for every $100,000 you borrow, up from $704.61 last week.

At the current 5/1 ARM rate, you’ll pay $468.24 each month for every $100,000 you borrow, up from $460.85 last week.

Mortgage applications fall for third straight week

Total mortgage applications dipped 1.4 percent last week compared to the week prior, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s applications survey for the week ending July 26. It’s the third straight week mortgage applications have decreased.

Refinance application activity, which has seen strong gains as of late, rose just 0.1 percent from the week prior but was 84 percent higher on a year-over-year basis. Purchase applications, however, fell 3 percent from the previous week.

“While purchase activity was still up 6 percent from a year ago, the index has now decreased for three straight weeks and reached its lowest point since March,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “Despite healthy demand, inadequate supply levels continue to hold back some would-be buyers.”

Pending home sales exceed expectations in June

In a positive sign for the housing market, pending home sales jumped 2.8 percent in June over May, marking two straight months of growth, according to the National Association of Realtors. All four major U.S. regions — the South, East, West and Midwest — saw contract signings increase, with the West seeing the biggest spike in activity.

Pending home sales give a good indicator of future housing activity because they’re based on homebuyer contract signings. What’s more, year-over-year pending sales surged 1.6 percent, breaking a 17-month losing streak of annual declines, NAR reported.

Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief econonist, said upswing in contract signings is a good sign for housing, which has seen somewhat sluggish activity this year.

“Job growth is doing well, the stock market is near an all-time high and home values are consistently increasing,” Yun said in a statement. “When you combine that with the incredibly low mortgage rates, it is not surprising to now see two straight months of increases.”

In order to keep homebuyer demand well fed, though, builders need to add new homes to the housing stock, Yun said. This is especially critical because lower- to mid-priced homes are in short supply across the country.

“Homes are selling at a breakneck pace, in less than a month, on average, for existing homes and three months for newly constructed homes,” Yun said. “Furthermore, homeowners’ equity in real estate has doubled over the past six years to now nearly $16 trillion. But the number of potential buyers exceeds the number of homes available. We need to see sizable growth in inventory, particularly of entry-level homes, to assure wider access to homeownership.”

