PHOTOS: This $3.9 million, 123-year-old Perrysburg home with river dock just hit the market

The newly-renovated two-story, Cape Cod-style home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a spa/yoga room with a sauna and an outdoor, in-ground pool.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — One of the newest luxury homes in northwest Ohio provides Maumee River access, as well as over 100 years of history in its walls.

A $3,995,000, 6,178-square-foot home in Perrysburg hit the market about two weeks ago, according to its Zillow listing.

The two-story riverfront home, built in 1900, includes three bedrooms and four (three full and one half) bathrooms. It also features a plethora of amenities to ensure comfort and relaxation throughout the property including gardens, a gas grill, a spa/yoga room with a hot tub, a sauna, an elevator, a heated five-car attached garage and an outdoor, in-ground pool.

The property occupies 2.25 acres, with a large front lawn and a concrete driveway that leads up to the home before splitting off to the garage in one direction and circling around an art piece sitting amid a flower bed --backdropped by the front door -- in the other direction.

The Cape Cod-style home, at 28683 E. River Road is newly renovated with a state-of-the-art kitchen, according to its Zillow listing.

For at-home chefs, the kitchen features upscale appliances and a butler's pantry. And for at-home chefs who know that the setting of a meal can elevate a dish, a formal dining room is ready to serve family, friends and guests alike.

A formal living room with crown molding and a wood-burning fireplace is also on the main floor, along with two dens/offices, a bathroom and a mud room.

Heading upstairs, you'll find the three other bathrooms, an exercise room with a few pieces of equipment and three bedrooms -- the master bedroom and two other bedrooms, one of which has a fireplace.