PHOTOS: This $3.9 million, 123-year-old Perrysburg home with river dock just hit the market

The newly-renovated two-story, Cape Cod-style home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a spa/yoga room with a sauna and an outdoor, in-ground pool.
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — One of the newest luxury homes in northwest Ohio provides Maumee River access, as well as over 100 years of history in its walls.

A $3,995,000, 6,178-square-foot home in Perrysburg hit the market about two weeks ago, according to its Zillow listing.

The two-story riverfront home, built in 1900, includes three bedrooms and four (three full and one half) bathrooms. It also features a plethora of amenities to ensure comfort and relaxation throughout the property including gardens, a gas grill, a spa/yoga room with a hot tub, a sauna, an elevator, a heated five-car attached garage and an outdoor, in-ground pool.

The property occupies 2.25 acres, with a large front lawn and a concrete driveway that leads up to the home before splitting off to the garage in one direction and circling around an art piece sitting amid a flower bed --backdropped by the front door -- in the other direction.

An art piece sits in the middle of a circular driveway of the home located at 28683 E. River Rd.

The Cape Cod-style home, at 28683 E. River Road is newly renovated with a state-of-the-art kitchen, according to its Zillow listing.

For at-home chefs, the kitchen features upscale appliances and a butler's pantry. And for at-home chefs who know that the setting of a meal can elevate a dish, a formal dining room is ready to serve family, friends and guests alike.

A formal living room with crown molding and a wood-burning fireplace is also on the main floor, along with two dens/offices, a bathroom and a mud room.

The formal living room features an assortment of seating options, wood flooring, crown molding and a wood-burning fireplace.

Heading upstairs, you'll find the three other bathrooms, an exercise room with a few pieces of equipment and three bedrooms -- the master bedroom and two other bedrooms, one of which has a fireplace.

Outside, a winding pathway with trees leads to the Maumee River and a dock to meet the needs of all your boating and water activities.

The attached garage is heated and can hold five cars.
The home has an elevator to move between the two stories.
