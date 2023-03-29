West Michigan couple turns pallet sales into successful small business

It’s a way to earn some extra cash that’s growing in popularity. One West Michigan couple now has a successful small business selling pallets.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a way to earn some extra cash that’s growing in popularity. They’re called liquidation pallets, and one West Michigan couple now has a successful small business selling them. They’re also helping others do the same, in this week’s Money Guide.

“You return it to the store and it is cheaper for them to send it off to liquidation centers," said Jess Kogelschatz, explaining the general idea behind how pallets become profit.

Jess co-owns GRP Liquidations along with her husband, Mitch.

After working nine-to-five jobs the last 10 years, this couple decided they needed something different.

“He actually has Crohn’s disease. So, he really decided that he not only wanted but needed to be his own boss so he could make his own hours,” said Jess, referring to her husband.

After doing some research, she said, “We bought seven pallets and we were like we’ll try it and see what happens and it really just blew up.”

Initially the couple was only selling online and then opened up a retail space last year.

“A lot of our items are shelf pulls, overstocked items or just an online return of something that someone didn’t like,” said Jess.

She described some of the bargains you might find.

“We have books on the shelves. We have some of the Harry Potter collection. Those retail $13. They’re for $5 here,” said Jess, adding that, “We have some of the Our Generation Dolls. Those retail for $26 and we have them for $13.”

The deals are sure to help you get more bang for your buck. The couple is even helping others get in on the business.

“We have our retail spot but we also sell full pallets,” said Jess.

Buyers may choose to keep what’s inside or sell the items.

“To just have some side income or we have a lot of stay-at-home moms who come and get a pallet and then they’re able to sell it and make some income for their family but they can do it when it’s convenient for them,” explained Jess, who also said, “You can anywhere from double to triple the amount that you put into it.”

GRP Liquidations is on Division Avenue South.

The couple also just opened up a location in Dorr where only pallets will be sold. They tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE that in their first weekend they sold about 250 full pallets.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.