Ohio paid out more than $2 billion in fraud, overpayments for unemployment benefits since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Also, Ohioans who are on unemployment will no longer receive the additional $300 federal payment effective June 26.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports the state has paid out more than $2.1 billion in fraudulent or overpaid unemployment benefits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

According to interim ODJFS director Matt Damschroder, since the pandemic began, Ohio has issued $462 million in fraudulent payments and $1.66 billion in overpayments. The $1.66 billion in overpayments includes both federal and state benefits.

"No state has been immune," said Damschroder regarding the fraud and overpayment mistakes. Damschroder has been in place as interim director of the ODJFS since March.

Damschroder's announcement about the fraud and overpayments overshadowed his reamarks about the changes coming to Ohio’s unemployment benefits. Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced his plan to drop the additional $300 federal payments starting June 26.

"Ohio is now in the stage of recovery," Damschroder said. "What is clear is that workers are no longer out of work because of the pandemic shutdown. The extra $300-a-week in payments is now discouraging some people from getting back to work."

"When this program was put in place, it was a lifeline for many Americans at a time when the only weapon we had in fighting the virus was to slow it’s spread through social distancing, masking and sanitization," Gov. DeWine said during his Thursday afternoon press conference. "That is no longer the case. That is no longer our only tool in this fight. This assistance was always intended to be temporary."

Ohio now joins a handful of other states that have opted to end the extra unemployment money while citing the number of available jobs.

