Gov. DeWine to sign House Bill 170: What it means for CARES Act funding within Ohio schools

'The bill provides a total of $857 million to the Ohio Department of Education in federal CARES Act funding to K-12 schools.'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story regarding Ohio's COVID health orders.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is signing House Bill 170 at 10 a.m. Wednesday, which provides “assistance to schools and other entities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

So what does that actually mean for Ohio?

“The bill provides a total of $857 million to the Ohio Department of Education in federal CARES Act funding to K-12 schools,” the Ohio Capital Journal reported last month. “Included in the bill is $7 million for duties performed by the Ohio National Guard during the pandemic, and $173 million for the state Department of Health to expand COVID-19 testing and support. Another $154.9 million will go to the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools, and $633 million to the Elementary and Secondary Relief (ESSER) funds."

The bill landed on Gov. DeWine’s desk after it was passed by both the Ohio House and Senate.

Those expected at the bill signing also include:

Rep. Adam Bird, Ohio House of Representatives

Rep. Tracy Richardson, Ohio House of Representatives

Sen. Andrew O. Brenner, Ohio Senate

Explore House Bill 170 in the document below: