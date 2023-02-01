Ohio reports $1.1 billion in bets, $208.9 million in revenue in first month of legalized sports betting

The state of Ohio is reporting more than $1 billion in wagers and $208 million in revenue during the first month of legalized sports betting.

OHIO, USA — January 2023 marked the first month that sports betting was legal in the state of Ohio.

And it appears Ohioans were willing to wager.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Casino Control Commission released its revenue reports for sports gaming and casino gaming for the month of January. Included was the news that Ohioans placed more than $1,113,251,403 in wagers, resulting in $208.9 million in revenue for providers.

According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the vast majority of sports gaming wagers were placed online, with 16 operators accounting for $205 million in revenue. Additionally, Ohio’s 14 in-person, retail sportsbooks reported $3.2 million in revenue, with Ohio’s four casinos tallying $86 million in gaming revenues for the month of January.

The entirety of the January 2023 revenue report can be viewed in the document below.

According to multiple analysts, Ohio's strong first sports betting month exceeded expectations, with the Buckeye State ranking as the second-biggest market by handle for January, according to Ben Fawkes of VSiN Live and DraftKings. Per Fawkes, only New York totaled more wagers in January 2023, with the Empire State tallying $1.8 billion in bets placed.