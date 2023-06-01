There are fewer than 500 homes for sale in Lucas County; here's what a housing market expert has to say

In a balanced market, Lucas County and upper Wood County would have approximately 3,000 homes for sale. In Lucas county currently there are only 460 homes available.

TOLEDO, Ohio — High prices, high interest rates and low inventory: that's what real estate agents say home buyers are looking at right now.

Ohio realtors are pushing to inform home buyers and sellers about the current state of the housing market. A local realtor says challenges are just hurdles that, with the right professional advice, anyone can learn to get around.

For 18 years Eddie Campos worked a realtor, helping Ohioans buy and sell homes. He said the business has had several ups and downs.

He said those challenges have made the housing market a major topic of discussion since he got started.

"When I started, the market was really strong and then immediately in 2007 we went into a huge market correction with the great recession," said Campos.

Campos said those looking to buy and sell today need to know the current state of the market to be successful.

He said it's nothing like what you would have seen a decade ago.

"It was the total opposite of what we have today," Campos said. "[Back] then we had 10,000 homes on the market in Lucas and upper Wood County. Now we barely have 1,000 homes in 10 counties."

The National Association of Realtors reported sales were down 23 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

Campos believes fewer and fewer people are prepared to buy a home in the current market.

This past June, in Northwest Ohio 842 homes were sold compared to last June when 926 homes were sold that's a 9.1 percent decline according to northwest Ohio realtors.

"The numbers are down slightly, but interest rates have continued to climb," he said. "So now we are over 7 percent. So if you just added a whole percentage point to your interest rate, your monthly budget has probably exceeded what you're comfortable with. That's probably the biggest concern for most buyers today."

He said it's never too late to get prepared and he believes this may still be a great time to buy. He suggested buyers marry the home and date the rate.

Campos said, "Today, because you have fewer buyers maybe on a particular home you like, you don't have as much competition as we would have had last year. People aren't out there as much as they would have been because we are now at 7 percent. So, you can always refinance in the future because there is an anticipation by the first quarter, we will see interest rates come down."

Another difference in this year compared to last is the amount of homes on the market for people to choose from.

The Ohio Realtors reports right now, the average house stays on the market for just 56 days; this time last year it was 67 days.

He believes sellers now have to complete at least the minimal renovations to be successful.

"Try to neutralize the look and color of the home," Campos said. "So that may be inviting a painter to come in and give a quote and repainting the interior of the home [and] at least the main living areas.

The type of paint may also be an important selling point, Campos said.

"White trim, white doors and white cabinets are still over 50 percent of kitchen sales. So, if you can make your home have that look then you are going to have a much easier time to sell your home and be competitive."

Campos said the current average price for a home in northwest Ohio is 229,987 dollars.