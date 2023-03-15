Meijer now accepting SNAP benefits in Flashfood app

Flashfood is an app allowing shoppers to save money on groceries. Meijer is the first retailer to support SNAP benefits with the app nationwide.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer has expanded a program inside its stores to make purchasing groceries more affordable.

In partnership with Flashfood, Meijer now accepts SNAP benefit payment for purchases through the Flashfood app. It is the first retailer in the nation to support the partnership.

Meijer launched the partnership with Flashfood in 2019. The service utilizes the Flashfood app, which allows customers to purchase discounted produce, bread, meat and more.

A cooler is set up at the front of the store where shoppers can then pick up and check out with their items purchased on the app.

To use SNAP benefits with Flashfood, add an EBT card to the payment options in the app.

"Being able to offer this discount for those most in need," said Craig Matthews, director of store experience with Meijer. "When we think about the tightness of their budgets, the rising prices, being able to help those customers by giving them this 50% discount, while purchasing these goods through the Flashfood app, is a huge benefit for them."

The items for sale in the app are items the store may have too much of, not selling as expected or other reasons to give a discount.

"We've had about 500,000 shoppers use this app," said Matthews, "and we've diverted over 5.6 million pounds from landfills through those shoppers purchasing these goods."

The Flashfood app is available to download in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

