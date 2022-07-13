x
Kohl's offering 25% off purchases to teachers and school staff

The promotion runs from July 15-17 at more than 1,100 locations nationwide.
A sign outside the Kohl's store, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Salem, N.H. Kohl's. Kohl’s Corp. raised its financial outlook Thursday, May 20, after the department store chain’s fiscal first quarter results showed that the department store chain is making a solid rebound from the devastating impact of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kohl's is once again offering discounts to educators as they prepare for back-to-school season.

The department store is offering 25% off in-store purchases to teachers and support staff from July 15-17 at more than 1,100 locations nationwide. This year's discount is an increase from last year's 20% off promotion.

Teachers and staff must show proper identification to receive the discount. The promotion applies to the latest styles for the classroom to self-care essentials.

Click here for details and exclusions.

