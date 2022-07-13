Kohl's offering 25% off purchases to teachers and school staff

The promotion runs from July 15-17 at more than 1,100 locations nationwide.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kohl's is once again offering discounts to educators as they prepare for back-to-school season.

The department store is offering 25% off in-store purchases to teachers and support staff from July 15-17 at more than 1,100 locations nationwide. This year's discount is an increase from last year's 20% off promotion.

Teachers and staff must show proper identification to receive the discount. The promotion applies to the latest styles for the classroom to self-care essentials.