Groups call for extension of unemployment benefits ahead of expiration

Nationally, the unemployment benefit is set to expire on July 31, but due to Michigan's payment schedule the $600 benefit will end July 25.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — As the expiration date on an unemployment boost nears, those who have no clear opportunities for work are calling for an extension.

An additional $600 jobless benefit will run out on July 31, it was part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March. Due to the payment schedule in Michigan, the benefit will actually end July 25.

Meanwhile, Congress is still negotiating a second relief bill. House Democrats passed a bill, called the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, in May that would have extended the $600 benefit through January, but Republicans are drafting their own plan, which will likely include a lower benefit.

West Michigan Stagehands, the local International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union, along with members of Michigan United rallied for an extension of the benefit near Michigan Congressman Bill Huizenga's office in Grandville on Thursday.

"There's no concerts, there's no plays, there's no sports, there's no conventions," said Josh Roskmap, business agent for IATSE Local 26, whose been in the industry for decades. "There's no work for us. It's beyond our control."

The group of stagehands says they contract with venues like Van Andel Arena and The Deltaplex, places that were ordered shut since mid-March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"We're not trying to get this extension so we can pay for our second or third homes, we're trying to get this extension, so we can live," Roskamp said.

Julie Powney, whose been a stagehand for 17 years, said she works primarily on large production shows. She doesn't anticipate being able to return to work until 2021.

"We want to stay with our job. We don't want to pick a new career, but we may be forced into doing that," Powney said.

The group of a little over a dozen had their chants and signs met with honked horns and occasionally people yelling at them to "get a job." To which the group typically laughed at or replied that they wished they could.

Viviana Rubio, a volunteer with Michigan United, also stood in solidarity with the group. She's coming up on her third year at Grand Valley State University and said she lost the two jobs she relied on to pay for schooling. Without the unemployment benefit, she said she's worried about making rent and school payments.

"It would be a struggle and if it's a struggle for me and I'm just one person imagine people who have families, you know, how are they gonna be able to feed their children?" Rubio said.

Similar demonstrations took place Thursday at the homes and offices of other legislators across the state as part of a national day of action, according to Michigan United. Roskamp said he plans to continue the rallies until they see results.

"Sitting at home and waiting for people to do the right thing is not something I'm so comfortable doing," he said. "[Congress has] had two months to move on it and they haven't, so."

