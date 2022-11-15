Michigan Gov. Whitmer announces more food assistance benefits in Nov. ahead of Thanksgiving

Eligible people who receive food assistance can expect to receive the additional benefits on their Bridge Card between November 12-21.

MICHIGAN, USA — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving.

The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.

“This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season,” said Governor Whitmer. “I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to help Michiganders put food on the table and keep their hard-earned dollars to pay for other critical household expenses.”

Eligible people who receive food assistance can expect to receive the additional benefits on their Bridge Card between November 12-21. These benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits.



All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households that received more than $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

One Person: $281

Two Persons: $516

Three Persons: $740

Four Persons: $939

Five Persons: $1,116

Six Persons: $1,339

Seven Persons: $1,480

Eight Persons: $1,691



