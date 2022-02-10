'My message is simple: Reopen traffic on the bridge,' says Gov. Whitmer

Whitmer is urging authorities in Canada to resolve the bridge blockade so goods and raw materials can continue to flow into the Midwest.

DETROIT, Michigan — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Thursday morning asking Canadian officials to resolve the blockade that is causing the ongoing Ambassador Bridge closure.

Traffic flow is completely blocked on the Ambassador Bridge caused by Canadian truckers protesting against COVID-19 policies and vaccine mandates by the government.

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada and is crucial for trade between the two countries.

The blockade has gone on for several days now and is beginning to have serious implications to businesses in the Midwest and beyond.

The auto industry has reportedly been hit the hardest by the shutdown of the bridge with Ford having to shutdown a plant in Windsor and reduce schedules in other plants. General Motors, Toyota and Stellantis have also reported having to make cuts to shifts and production because of the protests.

“My message is simple: Reopen traffic on the bridge," Gov. Whitmer said in a statement on Thursday.

That message was directed at Canadian authorities who Gov. Whitmer believes should resolve the issue quickly so that trade between the countries can continue. The governor added to her simple message with the following statement:

“In Michigan, our economy continues to grow because of our hardworking people and innovative small businesses. Now, that momentum is at risk. Commercial traffic is at a standstill at the Ambassador Bridge and heavily backed up at the Blue Water Bridge.

The blockade is having a significant impact on Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs. Our communities and automotive, manufacturing, and agriculture businesses are feeling the effects. It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable.

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest land border crossing in North America, used by tens of thousands of commuters and truck drivers carrying hundreds of millions of dollars of goods every day. Countless Michiganders rely on this daily flow of goods and people to get things done.

It is imperative that Canadian local, provincial, and national governments de-escalate this economic blockade. They must take all necessary and appropriate steps to immediately and safely reopen traffic so we can continue growing our economy, supporting good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for families.”

Additional shortages caused by the blockade could become noticeable to Michiganders in the coming days and weeks.

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said such blockades will have serious implications on the economy and supply chains.

“I've already heard from automakers and food grocers. This is really a serious cause for concern," he said in Ottawa, the capital.

Despite many of the Canadian COVID policies and restrictions being removed in the last few days, the protest continues on the bridge.

The longer the protests continue to block the Ambassador Bridge, the more its impacts on the Michigan’s economy will become evident.

