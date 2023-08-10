Port of Toledo supporting more jobs, increased revenue over 2017, study finds

A study indicated the Port Authority saw an increase of over 800 jobs from 2017.

The Port of Toledo saw economic gains in 2022, including job growth, according to a study conducted by economic consultants and shared by the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority Thursday.

Officials with the company described the developments in 2022 as "excellent".

“The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority had an excellent year in 2022,” Thomas J. Winston, President and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority said in a press release regarding the report.

The study, which was provided by Martin Associates of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, claimed commercial maritime operations in Toledo provided 888 new jobs over 2017, when a previous study was conducted. Furthermore, the report stated the Port of Toledo supported the following:

7,971 jobs

$906.2 million in economic activity

$708.6 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures

$183.2 million in federal and state/local tax revenue.

Winston claimed the developments were primarily a result of a new facility, which was constructed in 2021.

"This increase can be mostly contributed to the addition of the Cleveland-Cliffs Toledo Direct Reduction Plant at Ironville in east Toledo," he said.

A 2018 study, also conducted by Martin Associates regarding the Port of Toledo's economic status in 2017, reported the following statistics:

7,083 jobs

$669 million in economic activity

$513 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures

$180 million in federal and state tax revenue