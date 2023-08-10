x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Economy

Port of Toledo supporting more jobs, increased revenue over 2017, study finds

A study indicated the Port Authority saw an increase of over 800 jobs from 2017.

More Videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story that originally aired on June 23, 2023. 

The Port of Toledo saw economic gains in 2022, including job growth, according to a study conducted by economic consultants and shared by the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority Thursday.  

Officials with the company described the developments in 2022 as "excellent". 

“The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority had an excellent year in 2022,” Thomas J. Winston, President and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority said in a press release regarding the report.

The study, which was provided by Martin Associates of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, claimed commercial maritime operations in Toledo provided 888 new jobs over 2017, when a previous study was conducted. Furthermore, the report stated the Port of Toledo supported the following: 

  • 7,971 jobs
  • $906.2 million in economic activity
  • $708.6 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures
  • $183.2 million in federal and state/local tax revenue. 

Winston claimed the developments were primarily a result of a new facility, which was constructed in 2021. 

"This increase can be mostly contributed to the addition of the Cleveland-Cliffs Toledo Direct Reduction Plant at Ironville in east Toledo," he said. 

RELATED: Mayor, residents weigh in on potential amphitheater in downtown Toledo

A 2018 study, also conducted by Martin Associates regarding the Port of Toledo's economic status in 2017, reported the following statistics:

  • 7,083 jobs
  • $669 million in economic activity
  • $513 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures
  • $180 million in federal and state tax revenue

RELATED: Downtown Vistula District continues to revitalize in historic area

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Before You Leave, Check This Out