NEW YORK — Stocks are closing out their best year since 2013 led by huge gains in technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P 500 index soared 28.9% for the year.

Major indexes ended slightly higher Tuesday after spending most of the day wavering between small gains and losses.

Technology and health care stocks led the gainers.

The S&P 500 rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 3,230. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 76 points, or 9.3%, to 28,538.The Nasdaq rose 26 points, or 0.3%, to 8,972.

Bond prices fell, sending yields higher.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.92%.

